Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Affirm from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Affirm from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Susquehanna raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

Affirm Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of AFRM opened at $58.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.65 and a beta of 3.58. Affirm has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The company has a current ratio of 11.26, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $783.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.98 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. Affirm’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Analysts expect that Affirm will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Affirm

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $730,556.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,067.12. The trade was a 26.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $114,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,282.66. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,665,545. 11.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Affirm by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 640.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Stories

