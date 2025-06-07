Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.35 and traded as low as $1.30. Africa Oil shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 72,020 shares traded.

Africa Oil Trading Up 0.8%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35. The company has a current ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.60.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $74.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Africa Oil Corp. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Africa Oil Announces Dividend

Africa Oil Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.0371 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. Africa Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.92%.

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration and appraisal assets in Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya, as well as Guyana and Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

