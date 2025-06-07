Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $63.00 price target on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AKAM. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. TD Cowen lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.25.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 1.2%

AKAM stock opened at $77.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.93 and its 200 day moving average is $86.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $67.51 and a 1-year high of $106.80.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 14.35%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kim Salem-Jackson sold 13,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $1,004,273.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,079.75. This trade represents a 23.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 5,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $485,133.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,120,261.40. The trade was a 18.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,364 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,266. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,991 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.7% in the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,080 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

