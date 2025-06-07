Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 49,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Plan Group Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $52.43 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.62 and a 1 year high of $78.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $95.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Emily Halverson sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $151,247.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,709.02. This represents a 26.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 7,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $401,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,620.30. This trade represents a 22.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,479 shares of company stock worth $554,228. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

