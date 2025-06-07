Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Holdings Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.27% of Alcoa worth $21,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alcoa by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,979,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $981,491,000 after acquiring an additional 165,420 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth about $259,273,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alcoa by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,232,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,966,000 after acquiring an additional 39,022 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Alcoa by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,550,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,372,000 after acquiring an additional 192,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Alcoa by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,549,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,324,000 after acquiring an additional 813,214 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AA shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Alcoa to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of AA opened at $28.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.26. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average is $33.42.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 0.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is 12.05%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

