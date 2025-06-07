Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.63.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Up 0.4%

In other Algonquin Power & Utilities news, Director Randy David Laney bought 9,795 shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.02 per share, with a total value of C$68,803.21. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

TSE AQN opened at C$8.02 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of C$6.03 and a twelve month high of C$8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of C$4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.96.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.03). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 39.22% and a negative return on equity of 19.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.4650555 EPS for the current year.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

