Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 34.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 251.2% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 382.5% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.95.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $60.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $49.25 and a 1-year high of $66.54. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.57.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Alliant Energy’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.5075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

