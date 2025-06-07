Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Position Boosted by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 10,402.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,877 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Allison Transmission worth $14,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. 111 Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $599,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $901,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after buying an additional 14,994 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,766,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,643,000 after buying an additional 46,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $103.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.97. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $71.49 and a one year high of $122.53.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 47.95% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Allison Transmission announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase up to 57.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Allison Transmission from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALSN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 3,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total value of $359,078.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,881.76. This trade represents a 22.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Coll sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $170,450.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,938.04. This trade represents a 10.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.