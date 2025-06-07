Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS – Free Report) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,370 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alumis were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Alumis by 1,257.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 32,268 shares during the period. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC raised its position in Alumis by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 445,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 26,843 shares during the period. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC acquired a new position in Alumis during the fourth quarter worth $33,033,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Alumis by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Alumis by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 22,501 shares during the period.

Alumis stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. Alumis Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $13.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.27.

Alumis ( NASDAQ:ALMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.35). Equities analysts anticipate that Alumis Inc. will post -8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Martin Babler acquired 15,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $100,786.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 106,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,563.76. This trade represents a 17.23% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 159,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $727,636.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,426,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,590,201.90. This trade represents a 4.90% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 397,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,891,895.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALMS shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alumis from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Alumis in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alumis in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alumis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

