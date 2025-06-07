Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Menard Financial Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Menard Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,489 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 4.0% of Menard Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $27,266,582,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,416,078,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after acquiring an additional 17,635,391 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 17,054.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,652,116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,018,120 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,268,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,564,961,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000,745 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $541,129.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,050,626.20. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $512,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,984,909. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $213.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

