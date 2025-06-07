Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and forty-four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $244.89.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Maxim Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,572,000 after acquiring an additional 39,696 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Bearing Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $12,014,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 173.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $759,434,000 after buying an additional 2,196,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $213.57 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.71.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

