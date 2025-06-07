Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,307 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.4% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $541,129.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $512,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,984,909. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.89.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $213.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

