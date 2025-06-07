American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AEO. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.70.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:AEO opened at $10.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.86. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $22.83.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,673.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,134 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 58,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 172,981 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 63,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

