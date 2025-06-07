American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Receives $105.69 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on AEP shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.0%

AEP stock opened at $101.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $85.93 and a 12 month high of $110.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.43 and its 200 day moving average is $100.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.68%.

Insider Activity

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $1,041,277.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,683.44. This trade represents a 51.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $829,387.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,116.12. This represents a 23.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

