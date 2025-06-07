Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 3,307 Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Weibo were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SIH Partners LLLP increased its stake in Weibo by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 20,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Weibo by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Weibo by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd bought a new stake in Weibo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in Weibo by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 107,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weibo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Weibo Trading Up 1.8%

NASDAQ:WB opened at $9.65 on Friday. Weibo Co. has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.48. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.01.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The information services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $396.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 9th. Weibo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.97%.

Weibo Profile

(Free Report)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, discover, and distribute content in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.