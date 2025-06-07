Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 3,351 Shares of biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in biote were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in biote during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in biote during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in biote during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in biote during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in biote during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 21.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get biote alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on biote from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

biote Stock Up 4.4%

NASDAQ:BTMD opened at $3.83 on Friday. biote Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $8.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.69. The company has a market cap of $209.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.16.

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $48.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.25 million. biote had a negative return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 5.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that biote Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen Mark Cone acquired 38,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $147,843.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 160,829 shares in the company, valued at $624,016.52. This represents a 31.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Guines Llc acquired 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $2,415,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,820,938 shares in the company, valued at $12,303,420.36. The trade was a 24.42% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,412,080 shares of company stock valued at $4,598,190. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

biote Profile

(Free Report)

biote Corp. operates in practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. It trains physicians and nurse practitioners in hormone optimization using bioidentical hormone replacement pellet therapy in men and women experiencing hormonal imbalance. The company offers Biote Method, a comprehensive end-to-end practice building platform that provides Biote-certified practitioners with the components developed for practitioners in the hormone optimization space comprising Biote Method education, training, and certification services; practice management software that allows Biote-certified practitioners to order, track, and manage hormone optimization product inventory and other administrative requirements; inventory management software to monitor pellet inventory; and information regarding available hormone replacement therapy products, as well as digital and point-of-care marketing support.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for biote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for biote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.