Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,544,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,130,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Friday, April 25th. Jones Trading decreased their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.25 to $18.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $19.00 price target on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.97.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Up 0.2%

Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.07 million, a PE ratio of 109.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.61. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $19.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,425.00%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

