Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 14,641 Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) by 107.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,641 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in 89bio were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 185,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 123,190 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in 89bio by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 925,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 116,833 shares during the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new position in 89bio during the fourth quarter valued at $2,485,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in 89bio by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 256,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 30,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in 89bio by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 854,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 60,075 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETNB has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of 89bio in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of 89bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 89bio in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 15,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $91,207.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 328,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,521.85. This trade represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

89bio Trading Up 2.9%

ETNB stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.30. 89bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $11.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average is $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.66 and a quick ratio of 11.66.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

