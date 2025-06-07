Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 9,535 Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Free Report) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,535 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Personalis were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSNL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Personalis by 2,827.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Personalis in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Personalis in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Personalis in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Personalis in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Personalis in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Personalis from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Personalis in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Personalis Price Performance

NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $5.21 on Friday. Personalis, Inc. has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $460.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.48.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative net margin of 104.52% and a negative return on equity of 66.07%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

