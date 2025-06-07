Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 50,428 Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals
In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bernhardt G. Zeiher purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $37,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James M. Frates sold 10,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $37,809.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,728.36. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,811 shares of company stock valued at $155,494. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of AMLX opened at $5.33 on Friday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The company has a market cap of $475.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of -0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.15.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.
