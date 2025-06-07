Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,613 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWG. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $603,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BWG stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $8.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.89%.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

