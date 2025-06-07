Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGT. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Global Dow ETF alerts:

SPDR Global Dow ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGT stock opened at $148.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $348.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.61. SPDR Global Dow ETF has a 1-year low of $121.09 and a 1-year high of $148.40.

SPDR Global Dow ETF Profile

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Global Dow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Global Dow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.