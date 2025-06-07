Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $228,000 Holdings in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,072 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Organogenesis in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

ORGO stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $6.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $384.37 million, a P/E ratio of -50.50 and a beta of 1.85.

Organogenesis ( NASDAQ:ORGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.17). Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $86.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.77 million. Analysts expect that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lori Freedman acquired 100,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.82 per share, for a total transaction of $284,433.66. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 695,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,063.56. This trade represents a 16.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 252,264 shares of company stock valued at $725,732 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Organogenesis from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

