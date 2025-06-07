Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $238,000 Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DDS. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Dillard’s by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth $48,873,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Dillard’s by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth $963,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Dillard’s by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Dillard’s from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $403.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.00. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $282.24 and a 1-year high of $510.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $359.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $409.54.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $10.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.10 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 9.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Featured Stories

