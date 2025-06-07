Ameriprise Financial Inc. Invests $190,000 in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the fourth quarter worth about $3,262,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of RealReal by 513.5% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 93,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 78,301 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the fourth quarter worth about $978,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RealReal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of RealReal from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.40.

RealReal Stock Performance

RealReal stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $11.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.98. The company has a market cap of $645.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.61.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $160.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.98 million. Sell-side analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

RealReal Company Profile

(Free Report)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.