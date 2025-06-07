Ameriprise Financial Inc. Invests $239,000 in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 17,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPS. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cooper-Standard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Cooper-Standard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Cooper-Standard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cooper-Standard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 336.4% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CPS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Cooper-Standard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPS opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $385.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.63. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $26.73.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $667.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.00 million.

Cooper-Standard Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.

