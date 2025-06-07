Ameriprise Financial Inc. Invests $240,000 in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FELG. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 1,469.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $35.66 on Friday. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $36.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.45 and its 200 day moving average is $34.10.

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (FELG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap growth stocks belonging to a broad US equity growth index. The fund aims for capital growth FELG was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

