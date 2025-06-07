Ameriprise Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CIFR. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 18,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 270,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 50,630 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the period. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CIFR opened at $3.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34. Cipher Mining Inc. has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $7.99. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $48.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.57 million. Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 33.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CIFR. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Cipher Mining from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.63.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

