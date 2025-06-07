Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 6,056 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Rimini Street were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 61,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $201,037.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,842.88. This trade represents a 8.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Perica sold 28,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $92,886.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,544.08. This represents a 10.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,325 shares of company stock valued at $425,651 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $3.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.33. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.07.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support. The company engages in the provision of support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients’ application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support, a mission-critical support for Oracle, SAP, proprietary and open-source database, and technology software; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of personalized software security services and solutions; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems.

