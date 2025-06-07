Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 127,518 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) by 88.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,518 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 1,703.3% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPeng Price Performance

Shares of XPeng stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.29. XPeng Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $27.16. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $1.41. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 16.92% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.80 billion. As a group, analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.70 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Nomura upgraded XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Daiwa America downgraded XPeng from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on XPeng from $18.60 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded XPeng to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPeng has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XPEV

XPeng Company Profile

(Free Report)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.