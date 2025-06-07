Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 2,386 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Zuora were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Zuora by 256.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 280,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 202,047 shares in the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Zuora by 598.4% in the 4th quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP now owns 2,095,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,340 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Zuora by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 56,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 38,600 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zuora by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Zuora by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zuora Stock Performance

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. Zuora, Inc. has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

Featured Stories

