Ameriprise Financial Inc. Takes $213,000 Position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ducommun during the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Ducommun by 137.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 30,873 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Ducommun by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 130,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,287,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Ducommun by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Ducommun during the fourth quarter worth about $6,737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DCO shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Ducommun in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ducommun has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Ducommun Price Performance

DCO opened at $73.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.97. Ducommun Incorporated has a twelve month low of $51.76 and a twelve month high of $73.99.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $194.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.30 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

