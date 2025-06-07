Ameriprise Financial Inc. Takes $228,000 Position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 884,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,406,000 after buying an additional 203,806 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 592,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,472,000 after buying an additional 141,942 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,544,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 136,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,806,000 after buying an additional 38,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,246,000 after buying an additional 37,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress stock opened at $45.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.51. Cimpress plc has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $104.92.

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $789.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.02 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 4.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMPR. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cimpress from $87.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Cimpress from $95.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

In other Cimpress news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $207,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,224 shares in the company, valued at $839,296. This trade represents a 32.84% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

