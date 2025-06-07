Ameriprise Financial Inc. Takes $236,000 Position in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Pampa Energía by 167.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,212,000 after buying an additional 264,706 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,038,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,047,000. Seldon Capital LP bought a new stake in Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,164,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 200,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,595,000 after acquiring an additional 43,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pampa Energía from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

Pampa Energía Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE PAM opened at $74.16 on Friday. Pampa Energía S.A. has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $97.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $414.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.63 million. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Pampa Energía Profile

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

