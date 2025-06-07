Ameriprise Financial Inc. Takes $246,000 Position in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBHE. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,650,000. Landing Point Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,479,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,328,000 after buying an additional 42,147 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 45,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 23,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000.

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock opened at $23.18 on Friday. iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $22.94 and a 52-week high of $23.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.21.

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2025. The fund will terminate in December 2025.

