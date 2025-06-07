Ameriprise Financial Inc. Takes Position in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 272 Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf in the fourth quarter valued at $2,927,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jamf during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jamf during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Jamf by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 804,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,297,000 after buying an additional 25,613 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Jamf during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Jamf

In related news, CEO John Strosahl sold 56,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $763,350.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,540,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,931,671.34. This trade represents a 3.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Beth Tschida sold 88,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $1,187,215.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 487,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,522,019.70. This represents a 15.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,869 shares of company stock valued at $4,111,100 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of JAMF opened at $10.67 on Friday. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.30.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $167.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.22 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Jamf Holding Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JAMF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Jamf from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Jamf from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jamf in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jamf currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Jamf Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

