Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Stake in CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in CS Disco were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CS Disco during the 4th quarter valued at $8,854,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CS Disco by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 73,504 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in CS Disco by 457.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 149,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 122,703 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its position in CS Disco by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Topline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CS Disco during the 4th quarter valued at $9,530,000. Institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco Stock Up 5.6%

NYSE LAW opened at $4.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $270.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.04. CS Disco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Insider Transactions at CS Disco

In other CS Disco news, CEO Eric Friedrichsen sold 118,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total value of $463,952.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,136,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,725.81. This trade represents a 9.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Lafair sold 15,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total value of $60,502.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 841,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,014.62. This represents a 1.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,479 shares of company stock valued at $575,662 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CS Disco Profile

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

Featured Articles

