Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.24 and traded as high as $3.72. Ampco-Pittsburgh shares last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 66,424 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Up 2.7%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $73.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.66.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $104.27 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 63.13%.

Institutional Trading of Ampco-Pittsburgh

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,084,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 5.40% of Ampco-Pittsburgh worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 49.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.

Further Reading

