Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF (NYSEARCA:QDVO) Stake Reduced by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF (NYSEARCA:QDVO – Free Report) by 78.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,974 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $488,000.

Get Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF alerts:

Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:QDVO opened at $26.82 on Friday. Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $29.48. The stock has a market cap of $54.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average of $26.14.

Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF Profile

The Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF (QDVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund holds long exposure to the Russell 1000 Growth Index and writes exchange-traded call options on them. The fund offers a balanced approach to growth and income by actively managing a narrow portfolio of large-cap US equities with strong growth potential.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF (NYSEARCA:QDVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.