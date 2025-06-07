Analysts Set Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Price Target at $38.85

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.85.

ALKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, April 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alkermes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Alkermes by 1,071.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Alkermes by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alkermes by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALKS stock opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.62 and a 200 day moving average of $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.47. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $36.45.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $306.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.53 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. Alkermes’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alkermes will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

