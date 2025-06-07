Analysts Set Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Target Price at $199.75

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the forty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-six have given a buy recommendation and four have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $199.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down from $230.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,837,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 261,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,844,050. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $33,106.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,285.89. This represents a 2.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,770 shares of company stock worth $32,036,638. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, NBZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 3.3%

GOOGL stock opened at $173.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.