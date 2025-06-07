Analysts Set American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:AII) Target Price at $21.50

American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:AII – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Integrity Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of AII stock opened at $16.94 on Monday. American Integrity Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $19.45.

We are a profitable and growing insurance group headquartered in Tampa, Florida. Through our insurance carrier subsidiary, American Integrity Insurance Company of Florida, Inc (“AIICFL”), we provide personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners as well as coverage for vacant dwellings and investment properties, predominantly in Florida.

