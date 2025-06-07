Analysts Set Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Target Price at $10.50

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOS. Wall Street Zen upgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Canada Goose from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 139.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 309,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 179,946 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at about $647,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 43.8% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 118,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 36,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 0.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,363,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,643,000 after purchasing an additional 39,012 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose stock opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $6.73 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average is $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $266.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.76 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

