Analysts Set Expectations for Dollar Tree FY2026 Earnings

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group upped their FY2026 EPS estimates for Dollar Tree in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.56 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.26. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q4 2026 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday. Cfra Research raised shares of Dollar Tree to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $82.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.26.

Shares of DLTR opened at $94.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of -19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $60.49 and a 1-year high of $112.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 34,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William W. Douglas III purchased 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,575.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,275. This represents a 103.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $92,478.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,055.70. This represents a 22.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

