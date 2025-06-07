Analysts Set Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) PT at $18.27

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.27.

Several equities analysts have commented on HST shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Compass Point cut Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HST

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 50,002,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932,928 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $807,878,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,047,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,076,000 after purchasing an additional 643,450 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,058,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,253,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,539,000 after purchasing an additional 350,634 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.07. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $19.37. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.