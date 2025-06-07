Analysts Set Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) PT at $18.27

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.27.
Several equities analysts have commented on HST shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Compass Point cut Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HST
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts
Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.07. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $19.37. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.
About Host Hotels & Resorts
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Host Hotels & Resorts
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- A Large Oil Supply Draw Could Mean Upside in These 3 Energy Names
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 Stocks Getting Rare Double Upgrades From Analysts
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- This Banking Giant Just Got a $90 Price Target Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.