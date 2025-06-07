Analysts Set ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Target Price at $165.50

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ITT from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ITT from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ITT from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on ITT from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $152.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ITT has a 12 month low of $105.64 and a 12 month high of $161.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.81.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $913.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.22 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 14.27%. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ITT will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.351 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. ITT’s payout ratio is 22.26%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ITT by 880.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in ITT by 422.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter worth about $1,214,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 218.0% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,051 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 9,633 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

