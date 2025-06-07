Analysts Set MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Price Target at $31.25

Shares of MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.80.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MediWound to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of MediWound in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright set a $31.00 price objective on shares of MediWound and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of MediWound in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of MediWound in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.
NASDAQ MDWD opened at $21.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.92. MediWound has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $233.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.38.
MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.58. MediWound had a negative net margin of 142.29% and a negative return on equity of 82.17%. The business had revenue of $3.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MediWound will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.
