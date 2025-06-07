Analysts Set MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Price Target at $31.25

Shares of MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MediWound to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of MediWound in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright set a $31.00 price objective on shares of MediWound and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of MediWound in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of MediWound in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediWound

MediWound Stock Down 0.3%

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDWD. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of MediWound during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of MediWound by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 121,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MediWound by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 43,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of MediWound by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of MediWound by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 851,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,154,000 after buying an additional 100,618 shares during the period. 46.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDWD opened at $21.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.92. MediWound has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $233.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.38.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.58. MediWound had a negative net margin of 142.29% and a negative return on equity of 82.17%. The business had revenue of $3.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MediWound will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MediWound

(Get Free Report

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

