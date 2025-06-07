Analysts Set Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) PT at C$59.36

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$59.36.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

TSE PPL opened at C$51.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.68. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$48.35 and a 52 week high of C$60.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$52.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$53.66. The company has a market cap of C$29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, Director Henry William Sykes purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$53.61 per share, with a total value of C$58,971.00. Also, Senior Officer Janet C. Loduca sold 5,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.46, for a total transaction of C$296,045.48. Insiders acquired 18,089 shares of company stock valued at $955,839 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline is midstream company serving the Canadian and North American ( primarily Bakken) markets with an integrated product portfolio. The firms’ assets include pipelines and gas gathering, as well as assets across fractionation, storage, and propane exports.

