Analysts Set Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target at GBX 6,261.43

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,261.43 ($84.71).
Several brokerages recently issued reports on RIO. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,200 ($83.87) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.
Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
