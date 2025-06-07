Analysts Set The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) PT at $93.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.00.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TD. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd.
Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $70.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $121.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $51.25 and a 12 month high of $70.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.01.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 7.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.7568 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 44.72%.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
