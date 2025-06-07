Analysts Set The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) PT at $93.00

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2025

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Free Report) (TSE:TD) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TD. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $992,204,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 93.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,216,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $732,252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917,078 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 38,989,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,075,819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756,584 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 14,785,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $886,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853,498 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,524,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,657 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $70.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $121.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $51.25 and a 12 month high of $70.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 7.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.7568 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.