Analysts Set The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) PT at $93.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TD. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $992,204,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 93.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,216,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $732,252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917,078 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 38,989,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,075,819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756,584 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 14,785,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $886,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853,498 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,524,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,657 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $70.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $121.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $51.25 and a 12 month high of $70.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 7.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.7568 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

